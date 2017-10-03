AB Will Keep NFL Ads Despite Controversy

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you listened to or watched last night’s NFL game you probably noticed commercials for Anheuser-Busch products, and that’s not about to change anytime soon.
Even though the company is taking calls about its sponsorship of the league in the wake of the national anthem controversy, a spokesman says the sponsorship will continue.
If you call the company’s customer hotline, 1-800-Dial Bud, you will be given an option that lets you give your take on players kneeling during the anthem, and while the company does want to hear from its customers, spokesman Matthew Kohen says their calls will not impact sponsorship decisions. Kohen says calls to the hotline spiked last Friday after the number went viral on social media. He says he can’t discuss the tone of the calls.