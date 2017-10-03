Blues Announce Pregame Musical Guests, Player Intros Before Home Opener

ST. LOUIS (Blues) – The St. Louis Blues announced today the pregame events for the 2017-18 home opener, against the Dallas Stars, on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., at Scottrade Center. The pregame festivities will bring St. Louis together by celebrating local artists, service men and women, and players from 17 different local youth hockey organizations.

The pregame program will begin with the “14th and Clark” video, highlighting the unofficial Town Hall of St. Louis, Scottrade Center. Following the video, the Show Me Arts Academy, led by professional actress and singer/songwriter Marty K. Casey, will perform a rendition of the Beatles hit “All Together Now.” Joining the choir will be former military member, cancer survivor, and current member of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Officer Eva Millar-Galvan. Then, the newest member of the in-game entertainment team, AVA (Advanced Visual Assistant), will officially introduce Blues fans to the new center-hung videoboard.

The countdown to puck drop will begin with performances by Victor Ribas and Freedom Percussion. Ribas, the drummer for the local band Hurt, and Freedom Percussion, a St. Louis-based independent performing arts group, will precede an on-ice concert from St. Louis’-own Greek Fire. The band will entertain the crowd with the Blues introduction song, “A Real Life,” while the 2017-18 Blues roster is announced. All Blues players will skate out alongside a player from one of 17 local youth hockey organizations.

Finally, the Blues and Stars will take their places for the National Anthem. Officer Millar-Galvan and firemen from the St. Louis Fire Department will be joined by members of the family of legendary Blues defenseman Noel Picard to present the American Flag in Pepsi Plaza on the upper-concourse level. Accompanied by violinist Abigail Stahlschmidt, a professional musician who has recorded with groups such as Trans Siberian Orchestra, Retired Petty Officer Generald Wilson will perform the Star Spangled Banner.

A limited number of tickets for the home opener against the Stars are available now at the Scottrade Center Box Office, or online at www.stlouisblues.com.

