Crystal City Cancels Classes After Lockdown

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Students in the Crystal City school district are off today, thanks to an alleged car thief.
After the thief ended a police pursuit by crashing his vehicle, he ran into some woods near the high school, prompting a lockdown at just after seven this morning. Superintendent Philip Harrison says many students decided to stay home, while those at school were herded into the gymnasium until it was safe to move them.
“We moved the high school kids from their lockdown location in the gymnasium to the elementary building, then when we got the go ahead that it was safe, we allowed parents to come pick up their kids,” he says.
He says so many picked up their kids, that they decided to call off classes.
We’re waiting for police to provide more details on the chase and the suspect.