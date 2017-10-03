Empty AT&T Tower Could be Good Fit for Amazon

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An icon of the downtown St. Louis skyline is officially completely empty.
One AT&T Center looks pretty dark at night these days. It lost its namesake on Saturday, that was September 30th, when AT&T’s lease on the 44-story skyscraper came to an close. 909 chestnut is the area’s tallest building by number of floors.
AT&T Missouri president John Sondag has told us the company is staying downtown in two other large buildings.
“For the past year and a half we’ve been investing significantly, I’d say upwards of multi-million dollar investments, to make those buildings kind of state of the art. We’re making flexible and open floor plans, we’re bringing in State of the art technology,” he says.
Sondag says they plan on keeping all of their workers downtown.
The tower is a leading contender to headline the region’s bid for Amazon’s second headquarters. Amazon wants its choice city to have at least half-a million square feet ready-to-go immediately with options for building out beyond that.