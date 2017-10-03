Let Your Kids Start the Conversation, Psychologist Says

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Although there have been many tragic events in the country, it’s never easy to talk to children about them in a world of social media and a 24 hour news cycle.
Alice Karandjeff, psychologist in Community Counseling Center at Great Circle says her main advice is to listen to your kids and try to answer their questions.
“I think the type of answer a parent gives really depends on what the question is. Rather than having a pre-planned kind of lecture or message to send, and some kids might not want to talk at all, and that should be respected, too,” she says.
She says don’t feel a need to make your children talk. Instead create an opening, letting them know you are ready to talk when they are.