Local Hospital Trauma Centers Look at Preparedness

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – How prepared are local hospitals to handle a possible mass shooting event like the one seen in Las Vegas?
There are three Level One Trauma Centers here – Barnes Jewish, Mercy and SSM Health SLU Hospital, where Helen Sandkuhl is administrative director of emergency preparedness.
“We’re a level one trauma center so we have a trauma team in house, but when you have multiple shootings that come in, we would just page for all surgeons to report to the emergency department, so if you’re a neurosurgeon, if you’re a vascular surgeon, an orthopedic surgeon, a general surgeon, an EMT surgeon, everyone would come down to the E.D.” she says.
St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Childrens Hospital are both Level One Trauma Centers for pediatric cases.
There are three Level Two Trauma Centers here – DePaul, St. Joseph’s in St. Charles and St. Anthony’s.