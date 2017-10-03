Police: Woman Used Car to Hit, Kill Child’s Father

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A 39-year-old woman is charged with killing the father of her child Saturday.
St. Louis police say Mihesha Hampton and the victim Johnny King were arguing in a car. Hampton stopped the vehicle, and when King and another man got out, police say Hampton struck King with the car.
King was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was not injured.
Hampton drove off, but was arrested later in the afternoon.
She has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.