Records: Phone Left Behind After Illinois Casino Robbery

Associated Press
(Courtesy of Illinois State Police)

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) – A cellphone found after an armed robbery at a southwestern Illinois casino that left a guard injured could boost authorities’ investigation.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports a phone left in a stolen car the robbers abandoned could provide information as authorities investigate the Sept. 17 incident at Casino Queen in East St. Louis.

Authorities allege the suspects fired at an unarmed guard before escaping with cash.

Court records show they drove off in a Dodge Charger they later abandoned in East St. Louis. Authorities say the car was stolen the day before the robbery and a phone left behind by a victim could help with details, including the robbers’ locations leading up to the incident.

No casino patrons were injured. The guard is recovering from his wounds.

