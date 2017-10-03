Some Granite City Residents Could Opt Into $4.2 Million Class Action Suit

GRANITE CITY (KMOX) — If you lived in a certain area of Granite City between November 2009 and August 2017, you might be eligible to take part in a class action lawsuit over health problems.
The suit filed against U.S. Steel, SunCoke Energy and Gateway Energy and Coke Company alleges particulate matter and odorous gasses caused damages to people in homes within a mile or so of those facilities.
The Belleville News-Democrat reports the two companies have denied all allegations but agreed a settlement is the best option due to uncertainties in litigation. The entire settlement is expected to pay $4.2 million before attorney’s fees.
Click here to see if you’re eligible to opt in.