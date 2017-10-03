UPDATE: Toddler Abducted in St. Charles

UPDATE: The child has been found and the father is custody.

ST. CHARLES, MO. (KMOX) – There’s a report of a child abduction in St. Charles.

It happened a couple of hours ago on Chestal Drive in St. Charles. Police say a man took his 2 or 3-year-old son against the wishes of the boy’s mother.

St. Charles Police Lt. Chad Fisk says 21-year-old Anthony Irvin, who hasn’t been involved in the child’s life, went to the woman’s home in the 2500 block of Chesstal Drive to see the toddler at about 4:30 this morning. Fisk says he wanted to take the baby, but the mom said no. He got into an argument with the child’s mother. That’s when he asked if he could take the child. He took him anyway.

Irvin drove off in a newer model maroon Mustang and may have headed to St. Louis. Fisk says police are trying to contact his family members, hoping they can resolve the situation peacefully.

