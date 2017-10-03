Warm, Dry September for Illinois

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – September wrapped up as a warm and dry month in Illinois.
It was the 20th warmest September on record with an average temperature of 69.3 degrees. State Climatologist Jim Angel says that’s about three degrees above normal.
“It’s pretty amazing since September started out as cooler than normal. At first count we’ve had 135 station records broken and another 47 tied for the daily high temperatures,” he says.
September also ended as the fifth driest on record with average rainfall two-and-a-half inches below normal.