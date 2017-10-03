Warm, Dry September for Illinois

Filed Under: Illinois, weather

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – September wrapped up as a warm and dry month in Illinois.

It was the 20th warmest September on record with an average temperature of 69.3 degrees. State Climatologist Jim Angel says that’s about three degrees above normal.

“It’s pretty amazing since September started out as cooler than normal. At first count we’ve had 135 station records broken and another 47 tied for the daily high temperatures,” he says.

September also ended as the fifth driest on record with average rainfall two-and-a-half inches below normal.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen