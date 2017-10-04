Blues Honor Noel Picard’s Life, Career With No. 4 Decal

ST. LOUIS (Blues) – The St. Louis Blues will honor the life and career of legendary defenseman Noel Picard with a no. 4 helmet decal throughout October. The decal will be worn by all of the players on the back-left of their helmets. The Blues will also recognize Picard’s family prior to their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., against the Dallas Stars.
Prior to the National Anthem, Blues PA Announcer Tom Calhoun will read a brief biography of Picard’s life. Following the address, the Blues will recognize Picard’s daughter, Annie, son, Dan, and their mother, Viviane. The Picard family will then join the Color Guard for the singing of the Star Spangled Banner.
Picard passed away on Sept. 6, 2017. An original Blue, he played in St. Louis until 1973, appearing in 278 regular season games. Picard also played in 47 playoff games as a Blue, including the club’s first three appearances in the Stanley Cup Final.