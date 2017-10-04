Cape Dealer Now Accepting Car Payments in BitCoin

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – You might not expect a small auto dealership in southeast Missouri lead the way in the cyber-business world, but that’s what’s happening.

Cape Cars Auto Group of Jackson has become the first dealership in Missouri to accept ‘cryptocurrency’.

“If we’re going to do a transaction, say for a down payment of a car, say it’s $1000, we can turn that into US dollars immediately after we make the transaction with the customer, so it’s not very risky doing it that way for us,” says Marketing Manager Greg Vaughn.

Vaughn says they haven’t had anyone use the currency yet, but have had calls from interested groups. He expects it to be especially popular with foreign students from nearby Southeast Missouri State University who might otherwise use overseas credit cards.

