‘Live! by Loews’ Hotel Planned In Ballpark Village $260 Million Expansion

ST. LOUIS, MO (October 4, 2017) – Loews Hotels & Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of Loews Corporation (NYSE: L), announced today plans to build its first ever St. Louis hotel, which will be part of Ballpark Village’s $260 million expansion project. Ballpark Village, developed by the St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Companies, is a mixed-use dining and entertainment district adjacent to Busch Stadium. The hotel will debut as Live! by Loews – St. Louis, MO, a partnership between Loews Hotels & Co., The Cordish Companies and the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Live! by Loews hotel concept was developed jointly by two of the most prominent and respected names in hospitality and entertainment: Loews Hotels & Co and The Cordish Companies. Loews Hotels & Co has been a leader in the hotel industry for more than sixty years, offering distinctive experiences to its guests, for business, group, leisure and family travelers. The Cordish Companies’ Live! brand has set a new national standard in dining, hospitality and entertainment destinations, welcoming over 50 million visitors annually to its entertainment districts.

“Expanding the Live! by Loews name in St. Louis, with partners like The Cordish Companies, the DeWitt family and the St. Louis Cardinals, allows Loews the opportunity to add a unique and immersive hotel into our portfolio ,” said Jonathan M. Tisch, Chairman & CEO, Loews Hotels & Co. “Cardinals fans are some of the most loyal and best in Major League Baseball, and we look forward to having a hotel in the epicenter of the already successful Ballpark Village.”

The $65 million hotel will bring an upscale hospitality experience to downtown St. Louis. Located directly across from Busch Stadium at the intersection of Clark and 8th Streets, Live! by Loews – St. Louis, MO will be a celebration of the rich history of St. Louis, a spectacular destination for sports fans, families, and visitors, as well as a premier location for meetings and special events. The 8-story hotel tower is part of a dynamic plan to complete a full build-out of Clark Street, transforming it into one of the most unique city streets in all of professional sports.

The 550,000 square foot second phase of Ballpark Village being developed in partnership between the St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Companies will feature a 29-story luxury high-rise apartment tower, the first Class-A office building built in downtown St. Louis in nearly thirty years, an upscale, full-service Live! by Loews convention hotel, as well as additional retail and entertainment. Just as the first phase of Ballpark Village created more than 1,000 construction jobs and 1,700 permanent new jobs when it opened, the second phase of Ballpark Village stands to create 1,500 construction jobs and more than 1,000 permanent new jobs. Plans call for construction to get underway by the end of this year.

“We are thrilled to partner with Loews Hotels & Co. on their first St. Louis hotel,” stated Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals. “Live! by Loews – St. Louis, MO will be an incredible anchor for Ballpark Village and a tremendous step forward in fulfilling our vision of creating a world-class mixed-use destination next to Busch Stadium.”

Designed by internationally-acclaimed HKS Architects Hospitality Studio, the exterior architecture and interior design will be influenced by local St. Louis character, including inspiration used for Busch Stadium.

Live! by Loews – St. Louis, MO will feature:

– 216 luxury guestrooms, including 19 suites

– 17,000 square feet of meeting and special event space that boasts incredible views of Busch Stadium, downtown St. Louis and the Gateway Arch. Located on the hotel’s second level, these spaces include:

– A Grand Ballroom that flows out to an outdoor amenity deck

– An Executive Board Room

– Several break out meeting rooms

– An expansive, exclusive outdoor event terrace

– Great Room Lounge and Outdoor Terrace: A sophisticated central gathering place that offers both indoor and outdoor guest experiences. Located on the first level, the Great Room lounge area and outdoor terrace will provide guests the opportunity to enjoy premier food and beverage offerings, private dining options, and an impressive digital AV experience that showcases sports, entertainment and art.

– Fitness facility, lobby and porte-cochere entrance with 24-hour valet services

“Loews Hotels & Co is one of the most respected names in hospitality,” stated Blake Cordish, Vice President of The Cordish Companies. “We are extremely excited to welcome Loews to Ballpark Village and are thrilled to be growing Live! by Loews to another iconic sports anchored destination.”

Live! by Loews – St. Louis, MO will become the second hotel to carry the Live! by Loews name. The first announced location, Live! by Loews – Arlington, TX, will open in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District between the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Park and the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. Live! by Loews – Arlington, TX will anchor the $250 million world-class Texas Live! dining, entertainment and hospitality destination being developed in partnership between The Cordish Companies, the Texas Rangers and the City of Arlington.

Over the past three years, Loews Hotels & Co has expanded its Midwest presence, with the additions of Loews Chicago, Loews Chicago O’Hare and Loews Minneapolis. Earlier this year Loews announced the 800-room, Loews Kansas City Convention Center Hotel, which will open in early 2020.

“We’re excited to welcome Loews Hotels & Co to St. Louis,” stated Mayor Lyda Krewson, City of St. Louis, MO. “Whether you’re taking in a Cardinals game, here on business, or touring the city, we’re confident the hospitality at Live! by Loews will provide visitors a great stay and be a wonderful addition to BallparkVillage.”

