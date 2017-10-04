Missouri Still In Running for Hyperloop

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis to Kansas City in less time than it takes to get from St. Louis to Chesterfield? Missouri’s hopes for a Hyperloop aren’t slowing down.

Hyperloop is a sealed tube with a pod inside speeding at 600 miles per hour. It’s the brainchild of Elon Musk, and while Hyperloop One originally discounted Missouri, the STL to KC route is now back on their list.

“Hyperloop One has made it very clear that the winning – if you want to call it that – the winning location is going to the one that really organizes public and private sector support around this, and we have that now,” says Andrew Smith, with the St. Louis regional chamber.

Smith says the two cities are teaming up with Columbia, plus the University of Missouri system and the Missouri Department of Transportation, to raise $1.5 million to move the route forward.

“This is one of those projects that can really get everybody on the same page and really inspire people,” he says.

Estimated travel time between the two cities is 25 minutes. Hyperloop One says with this partnership, Missouri has stepped up in a big way.

