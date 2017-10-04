Police Arrest Over 100 Protesters on Interstate 64

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After several previous attempts failed, Stockley protesters scored a major coup last night they shut down an interstate.
A crowd of demonstrators about 200 strong made their way onto eastbound I-64 and blocked off all eastbound lanes, as exasperated drivers laid on their horns and shouted at the protesters. Officers arrested 143 demonstrators.
After marching down to Jefferson with dozens of police cars following their every step, the demonstrators exited the interstate and the arrests began.
People being loaded into police paddy wagons with their hands zip-tied behind them shouted out their names and phone numbers to others standing behind the yellow tape so their loved ones could be notified.
The intersection of Market and Jefferson was shut down for several hours during the standoff.