Police Overtime Tab Reaches Almost $3M In Stockley Protests

Filed Under: Board of Aldermen, city of St. Louis, Jason Stockley protests, police overtime, SLMPD, St. Louis police
ST LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 17: Police detain people during a protest of the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on September 17, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. This is the third day of protests in the city following the acquittal of Stockley, who had been charged with first-degree murder last year following the 2011 on-duty shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After more than two weeks of protests, St. Louis police are looking at an estimated $2.9 million in overtime costs for police officers.

The money will have to come from somewhere in the city budget, and that has aldermen worried.

Alderman Scott Ogilvie says it’s a big deal.

“The city can not afford to continue this level of police over time, even if there are protests indefinitely,” he says.

Alderman Terry Kennedy say it’s a difficult pill to swallow: “Things have not stopped, so we’re really looking at even more than that at some point, so the question is, where’s it going to come from?”

“It truly saddens me that we have to pay this unexpected cost,” says Alderman Jeffrey Boyd. “What scares me is that lack of city services that will be delivered to my community because of this. Because the money has to come from somewhere.”

Other aldermen say the Jason Stockley protest overtime costs come at a bad time, when the city’s cash reserves are already low — last year, the city scrambled to plug a $17 million budget shortfall.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen