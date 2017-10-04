Police Pack Up Barricades Around Downtown Courthouse

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – They loaded up the barricades that have been all around the civil and circuit courts buildings downtown to protect the courts from protesters following the Stockley verdict. Sheriff Vernon Betts says two weeks after the verdict it was time.

“Having those barricades up, it keeps people thinking that something might happen, but with the barricades being down it kind of gives us a point of relief in that things have calmed down, and they have,” he says.

Betts says he still has more than 150 deputies in the buildings that can respond to prevent demonstrators from trying to enter the court houses and disrupt business.

