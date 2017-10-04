Ribbon Cutting Tonight for Shaw Park Updates

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Shaw Park gets an update today. They’ll cut the ribbon tonight on ‘Chapman Plaza’ at one of the entrances to the park in Clayton. Barry-Wehlmiller chairman and CEO Bob Chapman made the upgrades possible.

“What are we going to do on a hill? Well, what does a water fall need? It needs a hill. So we created something we hope is very natural, we hope people think it’s been there for a hundred years,” he says.

Chapman says he was inspired by the sense of pride that’s supported Forest Park forever.

