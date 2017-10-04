Schizophrenic Woman Disappears In St. Louis County

Brett Blume (@brettblumekmox)
Filed Under: Missing, St. Louis County, Tamesha Edmonson, woman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – A 38-year-old woman has gone missing and the call has gone out from St. Louis County police to help locate her.

38-year-old Tamesha Edmonson was last seen leaving her residence at 6777 Blossom View Dr. shortly after noon on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

She is schizophrenic and is without her medication.

Edmonson also requires supplemental oxygen and does not normally leave home without her parents.

She may be headed to a hospital but hasn’t arrived at any local medical facility, according to police.

Tamesha Edmonson is described as a bi-racial female, 5’6″ weighing 320 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion.

She was last seen wearing a white headband, white T-shirt with an American flag in the shape of a star, and blue or purple pants.

Anyone with information on Tamesha Edmonson’s whereabouts should immediately call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency, or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

