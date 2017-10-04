Tom Petty’s Death Raises Heart Attack Awareness

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The sudden death of Tom Petty at age 66 of a cardiac arrest prompts new attention to heart attack symptoms.
“A lot of times people may underestimate their own risk and not realize they are at risk of having a heart attack,” says Washington University cardiologist Dr. Katherine Lindley. Lindley says we all need to be aware of the symptoms.
“Chest pain or pressure, often times people describe it as a squeezing, or a heaviness type of pain, and it’s usually associated with feeling short of breath, nauseated, sweaty, so when those symptoms all come together it’s certainly something you should be concerned about,” she says.
Lindley says women can have those symptoms but are more likely than men to have a-typical symptoms, including extreme fatigue, and more pain in their arm, neck or shoulders rather than the chest.