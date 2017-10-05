August Busch IV Not Intoxicated During Helicopter Incident

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – August Busch IV had no drugs or alcohol in his system when he landed his helicopter in a Swansea Illinois parking lot, says State’s Attorney of St. Clair County, Brendan Kelly.

Test results from the state police’s forensic services in Springfield were negative for any intoxicants. Whether or not any aviation laws were broken during the incident is still under investigation by the FAA.

Busch appeared intoxicated, according to witnesses, when he suddenly landed his personal helicopter in an office parking lot in July of this year. A warrant was issued and several guns and prescription drugs were found in the helicopter, but ultimately Busch was released without incident the next day.

