Authorities Respond to Threat to Festus High School

FESTUS (KMOX) – A threat last night against Festus High School has been contained.
The Festus R-6 School District posted on its Facebook page at 10 pm last night “Earlier this evening, the Festus R-6 administration became aware of an alleged threat against Festus High School.”
In a joint effort with local police and juvenile authorities, an investigation into this matter began immediately. A short time later, the individuals responsible for the threat were questioned and taken into custody. Students should be at ease and confident in attending classes on Thursday. There will also be an enhanced police presence on campus during the morning hours.
The Facebook post does not go into detail as to what that threat was, or any names of those in custody.