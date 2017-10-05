City Foundry Begins Construction Plans for Phase 2

Filed Under: City Foundry, construction, phase two, planning

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A big development in midtown is planning for phase two, even though construction’s barely begun on phase one. It’s ‘City Foundry’, in the old, rusted-out factory across from Ikea at Forest Park Avenue and Vandeventer.

But there’s some criticism of the project’s use of TIF and other incentives. Developer Steve Smith of the Lawrence Group.

“We can’t attract these national companies to St. Louis. People are not lining up to come to St. Louis right, I’m sorry to say, so to attract these companies to St. Louis we have to have a financial package that is attractive to them,” he says.

And it’s seems to be attractive so far. Smith says two-thirds of the first phase is leased and he has commitments from two national prospects for phase two. He expects major construction on City Foundry to be underway by the start of the next year.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen