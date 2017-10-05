Final Uniform Designs Chosen by World Chess Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There are millions of chess players around the world, but there’s no chess uniform. At least, not yet. Shannon Bailey at the World Chess Hall of Fame says they partnered with the St. Louis Fashion Fund and tasked six designers with the St. Louis Fashion Incubator with creating two designs a piece.
“Audra Noyes won the prize based on some really prestigious jurors, and the Emily Brady Koplar, she won the people’s choice award, and they went straight form that competition into New York Fashion Week,” she says.
Bailey says they plan to discuss with those winners where the uniforms go in the future. In the meantime, you can check out the pieces from all six designers starting Friday as part of the World Chess Hall of Fame’s exhibit “Pinned! A Designer Chess Challenge.”