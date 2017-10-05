Former Congressman Endorses Billionaire for Governor

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Former Illinois congressman Jerry Costello says he usually doesn’t give endorsements, but he’s throwing his support behind a billionaire venture capitalist running in the Democratic primary for governor.
Costello is backing J.B Pritzker, saying the state needs a change after Republican Governor Bruce Rauner.
“We have a governor who personally I like, but either it’s his way or no way, and unfortunately the people of Illinois are suffering because of it,” he says,
The 52-year-old Pritzker lives in Chicago and his reported net worth is $3.4 billion. Pritzker has already been running TV ads for the March 2018 primary.