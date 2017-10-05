October is Zombie Awareness Month in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – The Walking Dead have an entire month dedicated to them in Illinois.
State representative Chris Welch says the thinking is that if you’re prepared for a Zombie Apocalypse, you’re prepared for any disaster, natural or man-made.
“It doesn’t take anything to just stockpile some food or water in a safe place, or have some emergency supplies like flashlights and batteries or generators or something,” he says.
He says unfortunately figures show that well over half of American families have no plan in place in the event of a natural disaster.
Welch is working with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and fire departments throughout his district to coordinate a series of month-long events to spread the word about being prepared.