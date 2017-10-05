Reported Fetus In School Bathroom Found To Be Feminine Hygiene Product

CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOX) – What a junior high school custodian thought were fetal remains found in a girls’ bathroom turned out to be a feminine hygiene product.

St. Clair County authorities say the discovery was made Wednesday evening at Wirth Junior High School near Cahokia.

The district said police weren’t certain they were actual human remains, but the situation was treated as though they were.

A hearse was brought to the school to take what was found to the coroner’s office, KMOV reports.

After a hospital examination of the item, “it was determined that there were no human remains or material found,” says a release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, and it was realized to be a used feminine hygiene product.

“It was difficult to make a positive determination at the scene because of being submerged and the way the item was wrapped,” the release says. “The staff at Wirth made the correct call to make sure there were no other issues at hand, and for a proper examine to be done.”

Comments

