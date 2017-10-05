State Rep. Files Proposal to Keep Protesters Out of Traffic

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Missouri State Rep announces plans to file legislation which would increase penalties against those who impeding traffic.
The announcement comes from Nick Schroer, a state rep from O’Fallon.
He says he’ll be pre-filing legislation this December for the 2018 session of the Missouri General Assembly.
Schroer’s goal is to increase criminal penalties of individuals that intentionally impede traffic of highways, highways or interstates without a permit. He says penalties must be more that just a mere slap on the wrist, though it does not say specifically what they would be.
The state rep says his legislation is intended to protect individual’s first amendment right to peacefully assemble while protecting the safety and well-being of those on our roadways.
He says the US Supreme Court has indicated in the past citizens’ First Amendment rights to peacefully assemble are not absolute.