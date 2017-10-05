Stockley Protests Tonight Planned for South City

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police are preparing for what’s expected to be a night of Jason Stockley protests in residential areas of South City — including the street where Judge Timothy Wilson lives.

A tweet from demonstrators shows a map and itinerary of where they plan to be.

The gathering starts in the Schnucks parking lot at Hampton Village, then includes marching to the St. Louis Police Officers Association union hall in the 3700 block of Hampton.

Protest organizers gathering outside Schnucks at Hampton Village, off Chippewa. pic.twitter.com/NHB2nNgah3 — Brett A. Blume (@brettblumekmox) October 5, 2017

The map also shows a dotted line leading to the home of Interim Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole on Tholozan, and to the home of Judge Wilson on Itaska in the Francis Park neighborhood.

It was Wilson who issued the not guilty verdict September 15, clearing Stockley of a murder charge in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Earlier this week, police arrested 143 demonstrators after they shut down Interstate 40.

