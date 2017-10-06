2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Announced

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The nominations are in for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

The group includes 19 nominees from all different musical genres:

Bon Jovi

Kate Bush

The Cars

Depeche Mode

Dire Straits

Eurythmics

J. Geils Band

Judas Priest

LL Cool J

MC5

The Meters

Moody Blues

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Nina Simone

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Link Wray

The Zombies

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of induction, which means the 2018 nominees had to release their first official recording no later than 1992, according to CNN.

Nine of the 2018 nominees are first-timers to the list.

Radiohead and Rage Against the Machine are the only bands on the ballot in their first year of eligibility. Other first-time nominees include Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, and Eurthymics.

Now through 11:59 p.m. EST on December 5, fans can visit rockhall.com/vote to cast votes for who they believe should be inducted.

CLICK HERE to vote!

The 2018 inductees will be announced in December, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Inductions ceremony will be held April 14 in Cleveland.

