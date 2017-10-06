Blues Submit Bid To Host 2020 Or 2021 All-Star Games

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A NHL All-Star Game hasn’t been held in St. Louis since 1988, in the Old Arena. The St. Louis Blues have officially submitted a bid to host either the 2020 or 2021 mid-season exhibition.

The three-year plan to upgrade Scottrade Center would be finished at the beginning of the 2020-21 season. The first phase was done this summer to add a new center-hung scoreboard, lighting, renovated locker rooms, new seating section and more.

Click here to watch the video submission, featuring the voice of St. Louis’ own, John Goodman

This season’s All-Star Games, held January 28, 2018 in Tampa Bay’s AMALIE Arena, will again be a 3-on-3 format like the previous two in Nashville and Los Angeles. The day before the game will also feature the NHL Skills Competition.

Scottrade is already set to host the 2018 SEC Men’s Basketball Championship this March and has hosted national and regional events in the past, like NCAA Division 1 Men’s Ice Hockey Frozen Four National Championship, the NCAA Women’s Final Four and the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Wrestling Championships.

If selected, it would be the third All-Star Game to be in St. Louis, joining the 1970 and 1988 games at the Old Arena.

“We have never had an All-Star game in this building,” Chris Zimmerman, Blues president and CEO of business operations says. “And we think what a great thing to do to move us forward and create a sense of what the future’s going to be here. And also do that at a time when we can host one of the league’s premier events.”

