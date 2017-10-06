Busch Stadium Superman Ready To Hang Up His Cape

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Better snap that photo with the Busch Stadium Superman while you can.

The man in the tights, 30-year-old Charlee Soffer, has just announced on Facebook that 2020 will be his final year posing with fans outside Cardinals games.

It’s not Kryptonite that will finish off St. Louis’ own Man of Steel, but the need to earn a steady wage that can support a family.

“I met my fiancee — it’s actually a very romantic, ironic story — through a Superman convention in Metropolis Illinois,” he explained.

And no, in case you’re wondering, her name’s not Lois — it’s Colleen.

They haven’t set a date yet, which is why Soffer will continue posing as Supes for the next three seasons.

And even though he estimates that he poses for up to 3,000 photos per season, the tips he accepts but doesn’t solicit are just not enough to create that nest egg for his future family.

Soffer first appeared outside Cardinals games dressed as his childhood idol in 2010.

“I went on opening day,” he recalled. “I wanted to do what a lot of these street characters were doing in Hollywood, or Vegas, or Times Square.”

But why the Man of Steel?

:”He gave me something to look forward to as a kid,” Soffer replied. “Someone that was always a good person, even if he shouldn’t be.”

For instance, why didn’t the strongest man alive simply snap Lex Luther’s neck the first time the super-villain started acting up?

Because behind that giant “S” on his chest beat a heart of gold, something that Soffer has tried to emulate during his years outside Busch Stadium.

The biggest single tip he ever got was $100 during his very first season.

But now it’s time to turn in the boots and cape for a tie and briefcase.

Don’t despair, though — you’ll be able to catch Soffer in an independent film called “Supermen: World War” next spring.