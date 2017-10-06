Cold Winter Ahead for Midwest

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Winter is still a few months away but some long range forecasters are already making predictions.
They say it is going to be cold. Very very cold. AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok says arctic blasts are set to freeze the northern plains with some of that hitting Missouri. Temperatures may sink to subzero levels on a regular basis.
Pastelok says overall, this winter will likely feature much less snow, much drier conditions, and overall, colder temperatures.