Cold Winter Ahead for Midwest

Filed Under: forecast, Midwest, weather, Winter

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Winter is still a few months away but some long range forecasters are already making predictions.

They say it is going to be cold. Very very cold. AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok says arctic blasts are set to freeze the northern plains with some of that hitting Missouri. Temperatures may sink to subzero levels on a regular basis.

“…those regions.”

Pastelok says overall, this winter will likely feature much less snow, much drier conditions, and overall, colder temperatures.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen