Free Flu Shots Saturday Across St. Louis Region

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – SSM Health is offering seven free flu clinics Saturday morning throughout the St. Louis region — all running from 8 a.m. until noon.
Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is the only location that will vaccinate ages six months and above. All of the other locations will be for those age 9 and above — including St. Mary’s, St. Clare, St. Joseph and DePaul hospitals — as well as the SSM Health Outpatient Clinic in St. Charles and the SSM Health Medical Group location in Troy, Missouri.
Chief Medical Officer for SSM Health St. Louis, Dr. Alexander Garza, dispels the notion that the flu shot makes you sick.
“You hear that quite a bit, but the vaccine is a deactivated virus, so that means it’s not alive, it’s a dead virus, so there’s no way that it can give you the flu because of that,” Garza says.
Flu shots will be given on a first come, first served basis, and are available only while supplies last.