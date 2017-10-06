Free Flu Shots Saturday Across St. Louis Region

Filed Under: Dr. Alexander Garza, flu clinic, Flu Shot, flu vaccine, free flu shots, SSM Health
(Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – SSM Health is offering seven free flu clinics Saturday morning throughout the St. Louis region — all running from 8 a.m. until noon.

Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is the only location that will vaccinate ages six months and above. All of the other locations will be for those age 9 and above — including St. Mary’s, St. Clare, St. Joseph and DePaul hospitals — as well as the SSM Health Outpatient Clinic in St. Charles and the SSM Health Medical Group location in Troy, Missouri.

Chief Medical Officer for SSM Health St. Louis, Dr. Alexander Garza, dispels the notion that the flu shot makes you sick.

“You hear that quite a bit, but the vaccine is a deactivated virus, so that means it’s not alive, it’s a dead virus, so there’s no way that it can give you the flu because of that,” Garza says.

Flu shots will be given on a first come, first served basis, and are available only while supplies last.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen