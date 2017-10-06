Mo. Governor Shares Thoughts on Gun Control

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Governor Bruce Rauner isn’t sure what the solution is as the debate over gun control continues in the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting.
Some Republicans, including the president, say they’re open to banning “bump stocks,” which make semi automatic weapons act as automatic weapons. Rauner wouldn’t go there.
“I think the main thing is that we stay alert for suspicious activity and make sure that we have very vigilant residents and police officers, etc,” he says.
Rauner says all sides should come together to work on a solution that keeps people safe, but also respects constitutional rights.