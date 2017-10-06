Mo. Governor Shares Thoughts on Gun Control

Filed Under: Gov. Bruce Rauner, gun control, Las Vegas Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Governor Bruce Rauner isn’t sure what the solution is as the debate over gun control continues in the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Some Republicans, including the president, say they’re open to banning “bump stocks,” which make semi automatic weapons act as automatic weapons. Rauner wouldn’t go there.

“I think the main thing is that we stay alert for suspicious activity and make sure that we have very vigilant residents and police officers, etc,” he says.

Rauner says all sides should come together to work on a solution that keeps people safe, but also respects constitutional rights.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen