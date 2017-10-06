Officer’s Widow Reflects On Her Loss One Year Later

ST. LOUIS, MO. (KMOX) 33 year old St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder was shot point blank and killed one year ago today. He was responding to a disturbance call in the Afton precinct when he approached the suspect’s car. Investigators believe Trenton Forster pulled out a handgun and shot Officer Snyder in the face.

His widow, Elizabeth Snyder says, “The last year has been really rough on me and my family but we’re making it, we’re surviving.” She tells KMOX it has gotten tougher for her as the one year anniversary date approached.

“I haven’t really been sleeping well the last two nights because my mind is so full. I think about him literally every day but it’s more as I think about the date and time and everything that happened that morning.” She says the loss remains very vivid and as difficult as it was then. She did receive counseling but isn’t in it right now. “I believe God is the best counselor, going to his word, reading the bible and going to church makes me feel better. It’s a comfort.”

And how is her son Malachi doing? She says he’s very independent and smart like his dad.

“He just turned 3 last Friday and he definitely knows it. He’s definitely active but he’s doing good.” She had told KMOX that her son was asking for his father in the couple of months after he died. Now she says he doesn’t ask for his father like he did then. “I have really and my whole family has instilled in him that Blake, his dad is in heaven with Jesus. So anytime he sees his picture or sees him on TV, he’ll say oh there’s daddy, daddy is in heaven with Jesus.” And she says because he was only two at the time, “I don’t think it really struck him because he was too young when it happened because I would never say to him, your daddy died, I would say he went to heaven to be with Jesus.”

Regarding the case against the accused killer, she says attorneys and investigators are keeping her up to date on what’s going on and she says she plans to be at anything the suspect will be present for.

“I want him to know what he did and know there are people waiting to see what the outcome is.” She hasn’t seen him face to face in court yet and she doesn’t think there’s really a way of preparing myself for that. “I can mentally tell myself to be strong and ignore certain things but I don’t think there’s really a way to prepare for that sort of thing. “

The St Louis County Prosecutor’s office tells KMOX no decision has been made to seek the death penalty at this time. Does she know what she wants? “I do know what I believe in based on my biblical beliefs. I do have my stance on it, that’s for sure. When asked is that means “an eye for an eye,” Snyder said,’ “I really don’t want to say right now. Once the prosecutor comes out with what they are deciding, I’ll be more willing to open up about that.”