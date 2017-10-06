Puerto Rico Damage “Worse Than What You See on TV”

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s very, very hot. That’s what Roy Gillespie has to say about the situation in Puerto Rico. He’s with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Disaster Relief.

“Ten times, maybe twenty times worse than what you see on TV. This city was destroyed, absolutely destroyed. I don’t think a bomb could do this much damage,” he says.

Gillespie says they’re not even talking about rebuilding now, it’s about food and water and water is in short supply. Gillespie, who is based in St. Louis, encourages people to donate to the charities on the ground in Puerto Rico because the recovery will take a long, long time.

