Ranken Breaks Ground on Manufacturing Inc.

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – On “National Manufacturing Day” Friday, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson joined Ranken Technical College officials in a groundbreaking ceremony for the school’s Manufacturing Inc. training center and incubator on blighted property adjacent to Ranken’s north St. Louis campus.
“Bringing companies in at the ground floor to work at Ranken with students, so that as they are graduating they have a clear path into industry, is the model for the future,” said Greitens.
One of those companies is Emerson Electric, whose president is Ed Monser, “We have the work. They have the ability to teach. It’s brought together and delivered to the students and then delivered to the economy.”
Manufacturing businesses in St. Louis are having a rough time finding skilled workers to fill their open jobs.
Ranken President Stan Shoun hopes after Manufacturing Inc. opens in the summer of 2018, that problem will quickly be solved, “My students are getting state-of-the-art work experience, technology, and part-time salaries. The industry is getting the next generation workforce, but also products and services worth millions.”
A $2.35 million economic development grant from Washington made the project possible.