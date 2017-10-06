Student Weapons Increasing at Hillsboro

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Hillsboro School District is seeing an increase in students bringing weapons to school.
Hillsboro Superintendent Doctor Aaron Cornman wants parents help in curbing this trend.
“What we want to do is not insight fear or panic or worry, but we did want parents to know that we’ve been seeing an uptick in students bringing pocket knives, knives, and look-a-like weapons to school. And it’s during, what we’re noticing, after school events, during our homecoming activities and our dance,” he says.
In some instances the weapons were found on the school bus. Cornman says there have been three incidents, one at the Junior high and two at the high school.
The weapons were two knives and a look-a-like gun. Cornman says the students have been disciplined according to the school handbook.