A little over 2,500 patrons welcomed “The Body Guard” to The Fox on opening night. (It runs until October 15.) About 80% were women, attending because of their devotion to the music & career of Whitney Houston, and the success of the 1992 film of the same title that grossed over $400 million.

Photo courtesy of The Fox

Deborah Cox in the lead role of Rachel Marron is the principal reason to attend “The Body Guard.” She is a dynamic, powerful and singularly talented performer who can command any audience.

Unfortunately, that’s about all there is to recommend.

You will see signs in the theater warning about the use of gun fire in the production. A stalker is after Marron and you’re greeted as the show begins by the sounds of a weapon being fired. Not a good way to start a show after the events of this week. The storyline of Marron’s relationship to her body guard, played blandly by Judson Mills, is unbelievable. The book of this musical is enough to induce sound sleep.

Photo courtesy of The Fox

“The Body Guard” trades nicely on the songs made famous by Whitney House. (There are 16 in the show.) The cast of 24 includes some very talented dancers, making the choreography spirited and muscular.

In retrospect, “The Body Guard” is half a musical, but the tickets are full price.