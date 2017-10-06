U.S. Attorney Wades Into Possible Probe of Police Tactics with Protesters

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The U.S. Attorney appears to be mulling over whether to launch an independent probe into local police tactics with Jason Stockley protesters.

In a letter obtained by KMOX, Acting U.S. Attorney Carrie Costantin tells St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson:

“If you have now, or become aware of specific, credible evidence alleging a deprivation of rights by a law enforcement officer, please forward that information to our office… (the allegations) will be carefully reviewed to determine whether federal action is appropriate.”

On Sept. 27, Krewson and Interim Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole asked the U.S. Attorney to launch an independent probe into allegations that police were improperly pepper-spraying protesters, and corralling them into street corners from which they could not leave to avoid arrest.

The letter also says a separate review by the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division would focus on allegations that St. Louis police training and disciplinary affairs are lacking.

What the letter doesn’t say is that federal investigators will be hitting the streets doing independent interviews or gathering their own evidence.

For now, it appears to just be an acknowledgement that the allegations are deserving of a preliminary review.

