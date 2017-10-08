Murder Suspect Found Dead in Jail Cell

HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOX) – A Jefferson County woman suspected of killing her boyfriend while he was asleep has been found dead in her jail cell.
Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says 48-year-old Laurel Leker was found unresponsive Sunday morning around five.
Marshak is calling the case an apparent suicide.
Leker was last seen alive after exercising and showering around midnight.
She was jailed on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the August death of Festus gun store owner Steven Pettit.