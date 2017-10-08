October Is Car-Deer Collision Season

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – State Farm Insurance is out with the latest state-by-state odds of hitting a deer in the roadway.

“In Missouri, in the coming year, the odds are 1 in 112 that you’re likely to collide with a deer. If you cross the border into Illinois, it’s a lot better as far as protecting yourself and your vehicle. It’s 1 in 204,” said State Farm’s Jim Camoriano on Saturday’s KMOX Auto Show with Greg Damon.

Camoriano said both states rank in the top third for the likelihood.

He said West Virginians have a 1 in 43 chance.

Camoriano said deer are most-active right before sunrise and at sundown, especially this time of year.

