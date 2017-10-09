Burglars Hit Businesses in Wee Hours of the Morning

Kevin Killeen @KMOXKilleen
Filed Under: business burlgaries st. louis
Tick Tock Tavern on Magnolia, one of at least eight bars and restaurants hit by overnight burglaries in past month.

ST. LOUIS–(KMOX)– Burglars shattering glass and making off with cash, cigarettes or laptops are vexing local businesses–at least eight bars and restaurants in south city hit in the past month.

Among the recent break-ins,the Four Hands Brewery just south of downtown where owner Kevin Lemp says a man in a mask stole the 40 pound safe.

“The video that we saw, he looked fairly sophisticated,” Lemp said.

As a result, Lemp says the brewery is tightening its security procedures.

Also hit in recent days, the Gustine neighborhood market just south of Tower Grove Park.

010 Burglars Hit Businesses in Wee Hours of the Morning

Plywood marks the spot where cigarette burglars smashed the front door of the Gustine Market

Burglars smashed the front door, barged in and made off with no more than a few packs of cigarettes.

“We think it was just kids,” a clerk said, “They even left a few packs dropped on the floor.”

Also hit in Tower Grove area–Steve’s Hot Dogs and the adjoining Tick Tock Tavern. 0091 Burglars Hit Businesses in Wee Hours of the Morning

All of the break-ins have occurred between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m..

Copyright KMOX

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen