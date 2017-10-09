Burglars Hit Businesses in Wee Hours of the Morning

ST. LOUIS–(KMOX)– Burglars shattering glass and making off with cash, cigarettes or laptops are vexing local businesses–at least eight bars and restaurants in south city hit in the past month.

Among the recent break-ins,the Four Hands Brewery just south of downtown where owner Kevin Lemp says a man in a mask stole the 40 pound safe.

“The video that we saw, he looked fairly sophisticated,” Lemp said.

As a result, Lemp says the brewery is tightening its security procedures.

Also hit in recent days, the Gustine neighborhood market just south of Tower Grove Park.

Burglars smashed the front door, barged in and made off with no more than a few packs of cigarettes.

“We think it was just kids,” a clerk said, “They even left a few packs dropped on the floor.”

Also hit in Tower Grove area–Steve’s Hot Dogs and the adjoining Tick Tock Tavern.

All of the break-ins have occurred between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m..

Copyright KMOX