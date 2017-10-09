Click here to listen to Rush Limbaugh | Questions?

Car Wash Employee Killed On The Job In Freak Accident

ALTON, Ill. (KMOX) – Tragedy at an Alton car wash Sunday as a freak accident claimed the life of an employee.

As a Jeep Grand Cherokee came out of the dryer tunnel at Auto Butler Car Wash, the 42-year-old employee climbed in to finish detailing it.

Police Chief Jason Simmons tells the Alton Telegraph as the man began spraying Windex on the windows, he hit the gas pedal. The vehicle went through some trees, dropped into a ravine and overturned.

Simmons says it appears the man suffered a broken neck and was crushed by the car’s roof.

It took several hours to get the vehicle out of the ravine.

The victim’s name and exact cause of death are not yet being released.

