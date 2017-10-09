Changing Demographics at Stockley Protests

Jason Stockley protests, verdict

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An organizer of the Stockley verdict protests acknowledges that more whites than blacks have been showing up for some recent demonstrations.

“They’re there, they’re just not marching through the streets, they’re just not showing up to certain actions, but they’re doing what they need to do throughout the community… They’re doing just fine,” says State Representative Bruce Franks.

Franks says when it’s time to activate “for real,” even larger crowds of blacks and whites will turn out and people will no longer say the movement is dwindling.

