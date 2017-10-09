First Alarming Numbers Come in from Prescription Drug Monitoring Program

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s been six months since St. Louis County launched its own Prescription Drug Monitoring Program after efforts to start a statewide system fell apart.
St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger says as of August qualified doctors and pharmacists are checking on more than 1300 patients per day using the PDMP.
That’s allowed them to compile some eye-opening statistics concerning local opioid use.
“From April to June of 2017, St. Louis County residents received 1579.9 controlled substance prescriptions per 1000 people,” Stenger says.
As for the problem they’re trying to address, Stenger says 2700 St. Louis area residents have died from an overdose of heroin or opioids in just the past seven years.
The lives of 53 OD patients have been saved since all county police cars began carrying NarCan in early 2016.