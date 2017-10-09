Future Nurse Now Needs Round-the-Clock Care Because of Stray Bullet

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) – The family of a St. Louis woman hit by a stray bullet last month, say they’re devastated about what her future holds.
“Full paralysis. And that will be her condition for the rest of her life,” Carla Austin explains. Her cousin Tamara Collier requires a feeding tube and assistance breathing from a ventilator.
She won’t be able to care for her two young children. “She can’t hold them and she can’t play with them. So she has to rely on family and people who really care. It upsets her when she sees her children because she can’t do the interactions.”
Austin says Tamara will need round the clock nursing assistance. The family is working to make arrangements for when she’s released from the hospital and trying to figure out how to support her financially.
So far the family has raised 12-thousand dollars to help with immediate needs.