Pest Control Experts Warn Homeowners as Cold Weather Comes In

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s that time of year when spiders, rodents and snakes are looking to ride out the winter as unwanted guests in your home.
One of the worst problems, however, are critters called Brown Marmorated Stink Bugs.
“We’ve seen this over the last couple two or three years, and we’re sizing up for it to be one of the worst years we’ve had so far,” says Jay Everett, technical director for Rottler Pest & Lawn Solutions.
Where have these things come from and how has the problem gotten so bad?
“They come across from the east coast. This pest was trans-located into the country from some landscaping from areas over in Asia and China,” he says.
He cautions homeowners to remain vigilant about repairing window screens or foundation cracks that are allowing the pesky bugs in.